Short Interest in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Declines By 10.0%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESGL Price Performance

ESGL opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.24. ESGL has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

Get ESGL alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESGL stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,046,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. ESGL comprises 0.6% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned 13.04% of ESGL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.