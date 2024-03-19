Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Grows By 10.8%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 14th total of 35,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FBIZ opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $278.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.77.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 426.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6,011.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 99.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBIZ. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

