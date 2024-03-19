Short Interest in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Rises By 7.5%

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 417,800 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 388,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstCash

FirstCash Stock Up 0.1 %

FirstCash stock opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.61. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,767,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386 over the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 608.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 375,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1,230.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.