Short Interest in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Grows By 10.2%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $396.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 26.24%. Research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

