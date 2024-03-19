Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Declines By 5.3%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,994.0 days.
Geberit Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Geberit stock opened at $589.60 on Tuesday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $492.39 and a twelve month high of $633.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.91.
Geberit Company Profile
