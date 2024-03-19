Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Rises By 7.6%

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAINL opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $27.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

