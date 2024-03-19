Short Interest in Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Decreases By 6.4%

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 710,400 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 759,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,184.0 days.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.