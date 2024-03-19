Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Rises By 11.4%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 14th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,443,525 shares of company stock worth $223,090,255 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,673,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,412,000 after purchasing an additional 275,503 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $156.09 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $159.81. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on H. Morgan Stanley lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.87.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

