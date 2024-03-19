Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Rises By 11.4%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 14th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H opened at $156.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average of $121.98. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,443,525 shares of company stock valued at $223,090,255 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

