Short Interest in Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Drops By 8.1%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,667,300 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 11,609,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,778.8 days.

Idorsia Stock Performance

IDRSF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Idorsia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.