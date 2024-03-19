Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Grows By 10.5%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,946,900 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 1,762,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,781.3 days.

ITV Price Performance

ITVPF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. ITV has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

