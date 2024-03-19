Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Grows By 10.5%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,946,900 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 1,762,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,781.3 days.
ITV Price Performance
ITVPF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. ITV has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.
ITV Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.