Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Increases By 5.1%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.