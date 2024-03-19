Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Increases By 5.1%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.
Jaguar Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.06.
About Jaguar Mining
