Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Grows By 11.8%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 14th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 645.0 days.
KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance
KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.
KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KGHM Polska Miedz
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.