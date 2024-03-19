Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Grows By 11.8%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 14th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 645.0 days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the production and sale of copper, precious metals, and other metallurgical products in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.