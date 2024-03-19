Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Rises By 9.5%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,446,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 3,148,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LKNCY opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of -0.58. Luckin Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $995.08 million during the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

