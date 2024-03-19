Short Interest in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Rises By 11.8%

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 14th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In related news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OPENLANE news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 729.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,338,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 899,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at $10,776,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the 1st quarter worth about $13,098,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. OPENLANE has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

