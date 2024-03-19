Short Interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Grows By 5.7%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LFWD

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 12.3 %

About ReWalk Robotics

LFWD stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.