Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SGML

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

NASDAQ:SGML opened at $12.70 on Monday. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.