SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.