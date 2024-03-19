SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Price Performance
SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.28.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SigmaTron International
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.