Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 9.59. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Featured Articles

