Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of SIMO opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 290,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,080,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

