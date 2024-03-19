Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.34. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.22.
Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.
