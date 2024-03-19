Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SZZL) Stock Price Up 120.6%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 120.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 53,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 94,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Sizzle Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SZZL. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sizzle Acquisition by 184.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 557.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 599,999 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,939,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,042,000. Institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

