SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director James L. Welch Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SkyWest Stock Performance
NASDAQ SKYW opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.95.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
