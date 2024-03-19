Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.18.

NYSE SMAR opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

