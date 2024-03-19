Smartsheet’s (SMAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.18.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

