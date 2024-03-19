Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,506 shares of company stock worth $8,560,008 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

View Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $287.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.