SNDL (SNDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect SNDL to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SNDL Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. SNDL has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDL shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SNDL in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital cut their price target on SNDL from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SNDL

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SNDL by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SNDL by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SNDL by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SNDL by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SNDL in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

