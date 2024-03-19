SNDL Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNDL)

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,848 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average daily volume of 5,593 call options.

Institutional Trading of SNDL

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SNDL in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SNDL by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 809,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 89,222 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SNDL by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SNDL by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SNDL by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get SNDL alerts:

SNDL Trading Up 6.4 %

SNDL stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. SNDL has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDL. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SNDL in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of SNDL from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDL

SNDL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.