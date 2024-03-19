Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,747,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,940 shares of company stock valued at $80,626,848. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $131.62 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

