So-Young International (SY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

So-Young International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in So-Young International by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

