Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soho House & Co Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 20.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SHCO opened at $6.01 on Monday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $29,033,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $18,114,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $5,396,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.