Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 281.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after acquiring an additional 446,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,780,000 after acquiring an additional 423,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

