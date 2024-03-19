Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,493 shares of company stock worth $3,342,606. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

