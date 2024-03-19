Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 756 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $595,800,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

