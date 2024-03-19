Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,595 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 515,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,424,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3,161.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 208,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

