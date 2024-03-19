Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 203.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $277.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.03. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.