Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 349 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.