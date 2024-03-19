Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 390 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 423.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $773,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $255.72 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $259.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

