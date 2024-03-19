Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 427 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 837.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $221.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

