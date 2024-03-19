Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 724.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
MBB stock opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93.
iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Honest Company is Undergoing an Honestly Solid Turnaround
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- LifeMD Shares Come Back to Life on GLP-1 Business Growth
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.