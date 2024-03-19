Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 319.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

