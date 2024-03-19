Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 279,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.73 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

