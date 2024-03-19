Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1,164.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.