Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

