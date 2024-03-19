Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $209,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 130.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

