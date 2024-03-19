Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $3,140,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Eaton by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $298.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.42 and a 200 day moving average of $239.34. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $303.40.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.20.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

