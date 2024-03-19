Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 207.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

