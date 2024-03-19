Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

USMV opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

