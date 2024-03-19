Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $121,000 in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 99,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 762.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $38.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

