Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 250.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.